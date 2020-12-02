Bill Walton Asks Hilarious Question About Brad Stevens During Broadcast

Bil Walton is a national treasure.

But admittedly, it’s because he’s a little out there. And he certainly has been in his own little world while providing especially colorful commentary on ESPN’s college basketball broadcasts over the years.

So forgive him for not keeping up with Brad Stevens whereabouts.

The former NBA great was at it again during Tuesday night’s coverage of the Texas Longhorns’ win over the Indiana Hoosiers. And amid random rants about bike rides in Pasadena, waterfalls and self-watering soil, Walton snuck in perhaps his best quote of the night.

He seriously turned to play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti to ask if Brad Stevens still was coaching at Butler University.