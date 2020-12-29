Bills Believe Dominant Win Shows ‘No Little Brother’ To Patriots Anymore

The New England Patriots’ glory days are over, and the Buffalo Bills made that message loud and clear.

The AFC East champion Bills dismantled the Patriots 38-9 on “Monday Night Football”, a Week 16 game at Gillette Stadium that was among the worst-ever losses by New England head coach Bill Belichick.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott dismissed one reporter’s question asking if Monday’s game was the official passing of the torch in the AFC East, but defensive end Jerry Hughes provided his own interpretation.

“I think we still have a lot more work to do before we become the big kids, but we’re definitely no little brother, no little cousin,” Hughes told reporters postgame. “We’re going to come out swinging out of the gate, that’s just Buffalo Bills football. We find a way to put our backs against the wall, we have that mentality. Once that kickoff happens, you’re getting us, you’re getting dogs, you’re getting controlled aggression. We’re coming at you.”

For much of the last two decades, Buffalo was little brother to the Patriots. And while in past Week 16 games, it was always New England wrapping up their division-winning campaign, the shoe was on the other foot this time around.