Bills Claim Top Spot In AFC East, Earn First Division Title In 25 Years

The Bills have topped the AFC East for the first time in a long time.
Buffalo claimed its first division title in 25 years Saturday with a convincing 48-19 victory over the Denver Broncos.
The last time the Bills won the division was 1995, the year before Josh Allen was born.
And Allen just happened to lead the charge.
The 24-year-old quarterback completed 28 of 40 pass attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the Bills’ 29-point victory. Buffalo also managed to tie an NFL record for most players on a team with a receiving touchdown in a single season, per NFL Research. (13 different guys have taken it to the end zone this season, to be exact.)
What a time to be a Bills fan.