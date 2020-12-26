Bills Fans Savagely Troll Patriots With Billboard Near Gillette Stadium

If you’re on Route 1 in Foxborough, Mass., this weekend, you might want to close your eyes for a while.

(Assuming you’re not the one behind the wheel, that is.)

Buffalo Bills fans recently won FOX Sports’ NFL Ultimate Fan Bracket, giving them the right to place a billboard anywhere in the world where they’d like it to be seen. Unsurprisingly, Bills Mafia chose a billboard near Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots.

Take a look:

We won the @NFLonFOX Ultimate Fan Bracket.



The prize was a billboard anywhere in the world…



Of course #BillsMafia chose Foxborough, MA. 😏 pic.twitter.com/0ep1gbMSyN — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 21, 2020

.@BuffaloBills fans, want to see your billboard!? It's located just 4 minutes from Gillette Stadium. 😏



– take a photo with it & tag us

– use the hashtag #FOXFanBracket



We will share our favorites! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/kWW4mNqDGQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2020

Bold move by fans of the 2020 AFC East champions.

The Patriots, who have been eliminated from postseason contention, will look to exact an approximation of revenge Monday night when they host Buffalo in a still-intriguing Week 16 matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images