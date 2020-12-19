Bills Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online, On TV

The Bills and Broncos are set to square off in a matchup of two teams going in opposite directions.

Denver will host Buffalo on Saturday in a Week 15 matchup — yes, it already is Week 15. The Broncos have no hope of making the playoffs, but the Bills can clinch the AFC East with a victory.

Can Buffalo earn its first division crown since 1995? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Bills-Broncos online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Dec. 19, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

