Bills Win Over Steelers Officially Ends Possibility Patriots Win AFC East

The New England Patriots’ longstanding divisional dominance officially will come to an end.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the previous one-loss Pittsburgh Steelers during the NFL’s Week 14 edition of “Sunday Night Football.”

With the 26-15 victory, the Bills move to 10-3 on the 2020 season with three games remaining. The 6-7 Patriots no longer are mathematically able to catch the Bills in pursuit of the AFC East, meaning there will be a new AFC champion to conclude the 2020 season.

It’s important to note that while Buffalo is in the driver’s seat for the AFC East, the Bills have not yet won the division. Buffalo has a two-game lead in the over the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots, as you may recall, had won the last 11 consecutive AFC East titles. New England, after a loss on “Thursday Night Football” to the Los Angeles Rams, is now almost certainly out of the AFC playoff picture.

The Bills will travel to Denver for a Week 15 game before concluding the 2020 season in New England and then home against Miami.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images