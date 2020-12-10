Bombshell Reports Says Ex-Patriot Jack Easterby Creating ‘Strain’ Within Texans

Few in New England have a bad thing to say about Jack Easterby.

Doesn’t appear that’s the case in Houston.

Easterby joined the New England Patriots amid the Aaron Hernandez situation, serving as a team chaplain that helped players with mental health both on and off the field, becoming an increasingly influential figure under Bill Belichick.

Now with the Houston Texans, he has made a rapid climb as an executive, becoming the team’s de facto general manager following Bill O’Brien’s firing.

Sports Illustrated dropped a fascinating report on Easterby, which paints him in an interesting, if unflattering, light. Instead of him being the calming, stable presence like he was in New England, he’s depicted in Houston as creating a culture of distrust — to the point where some in the organization thought they were being followed.

Here’s a clause from the report.

“To Sports Illustrated, some called the 37-year-old a guiding force in their lives, a beloved minister and mentor who shepherded two NFL franchises through difficult times and became part of the foundation of the Patriots’ late-dynasty years, earning him a rare spot in Bill Belichick’s inner circle. Many in Houston, though, have not seen him as the congenial confidant and Belichick foil. Rather, they describe an authority figure whose leadership style sows distrust and division, at times flouting rules and straining relationships inside the building. Meanwhile, his responsibilities expanded despite questions surrounding his credentials.”

Certainly, Easterby will have to respond to this at some point. But the full story — which is well worth reading — does not paint him in the best light.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images