Boston Pride Name Three Captains For Upcoming Season In Lake Placid

The Boston Pride begin their season in just a few short weeks in the Lake Placid bubble, and now we know who the captains will be.

The Pride on Wednesday announced Jillian Dempsey will wear the elusive C, while Kaleigh Fratkin and McKenna Brand were named assistant captains.

Dempsey enters her fourth season with the Pride and has been an absolute force for not only the team, but the NWHL. Dempsey is the highest-scoring player for both Boston and the league.

“Being captain is the greatest honor for me,” Dempsey said, via the Pride. “I take tremendous pride in my role and consistently try to lead by example with hard work, heart, and tenacity. I love going to battle with my teammates, and I enjoy every opportunity to compete and get better. Right now, we are focused on the little things each day to prepare for Lake Placid and pursue the Cup.”

Fratkin, meanwhile, is the highest-scoring defender in the NWHL, while Brand continues to grow her game in the two seasons she’s been with the Pride.

The NWHL season begins Jan. 29.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images