Brad Stevens, Celtics Looking Forward To First Game At TD Garden Since March

It’s been nine months since the Celtics hosted their last game at TD Garden.

But that will change Friday when Boston welcomes the Brooklyn Nets for their respective preseason finales.

The C’s last played at TD on March 8, three days before the NBA indefinitely paused its season due to COVID-19. The team returned to the arena earlier this week, which many found refreshing.

Head coach Brad Stevens is happy to be back but knows it won’t be entirely the same as before.

“I think we all look for these little tidbits of normalcy,” Stevens told reporters before the game, via Forbes’ Chris Grenham. “… It was special to walk in last week. … It’s a special place. It won’t be the same without fans.”

Getting fans back at TD Garden as soon as possible is “top of mind” for the Celtics, according to owner Wyc Grousbeck. But clearly, the team is just glad to be back on its home court.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images