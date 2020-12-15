Brad Stevens Offers Lineup Strategy Before Celtics Preseason Game Vs. 76ers

Brad Stevens was willing to reveal the starting lineup for the Boston Celtics’ first preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers to reporters Tuesday.

With Kemba Walker, Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson all out as Boston takes the court for the first time in the 2020-21 season, the Celtics head coach plans to see a lot of his guys play tonight.

Stevens announced Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green and Robert Williams as his starters against the Sixers. He added that Green will start as the third wing, a position that will be rotated to find the best combination there.

“It’s a combination of getting a feel for each other, conditioning, doing our best to do our jobs well and having great film to learn from the next day,” Stevens said during his pregame media availability. “So everybody on our team that is available–I think there’s 13 guys available–they’ll all play 10-plus minutes tonight.”

Stevens plans to throw some rotations at the wall, going matchup-by-matchup to test out if and where Green, Grant Williams, Semi Ojeleye and rookie Aaron Nesmith compliment the play of of Tatum and Brown.