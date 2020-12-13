Brad Stevens Reveals Jayson Tatum Fact That Should Terrify Rest Of NBA

If, in a few weeks, you believe Jayson Tatum looks a bitter taller than he has in previous seasons, your eyes wont’ be deceiving you.

The Celtics forward was listed at 6-foot-8 upon entering the NBA in 2017 and has remain listed as such in the years since. However, while speaking to reporters Saturday, Boston head coach Brad Stevens revealed that Tatum now is listed at 6-foot-10.

That’s a big deal.

Jayson Tatum is now listed at 6'10, per Brad Stevens



(h/t @BostonCelts4eva) pic.twitter.com/AiqipcH9KD — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 13, 2020

Among many other factors, Tatum’s combination of size, athleticism and shooting ability is what has many around the NBA convinced he’s a superstar in the making. Consider this: Kevin Durant is listed at 6-foot-9 1/2 by the Brooklyn Nets.

Tatum, 22, is coming off a season in which he averaged 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while offering elite defense from the wing position.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images