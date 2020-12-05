Bradley Beal Gives His Take On ‘Emotional’ John Wall-Russell Westbrook Trade

Bradley Beal is in an interesting spot.
For one, he and John Wall had formed a 1-2 punch on the Washington Wizards over the years. But on the other hand, Wall had been injured since Dec. 2018, and the Wizards just landed a premier player in Russell Westbrook.
So you can understand why he has a number of feelings going on right now.
Earlier this week, the Wizards and Houston Rockets pulled off a blockbuster guard swap, with the Wizards sending Wall and a protected first-round pick to Houston for Westbrook.
On Friday, Beal shared his take on the move.
“It was definitely kind of shocking and crazy to see the news the other day,” Beal said, via ESPN. “You understand it’s the business of basketball. … It was a tough pill for me to swallow too, but on the flip side you look at it and see who we are bringing in and the caliber of player in Russ and what he is able to do, former MVP, walking triple-double, he is going to bring a spark to our team and an energy to our city.”
Perfectly stated.
Given the Wizards had been grinding it out without Wall the last few season, the addition of Westbrook certainly should give Washington a boost.
Now, it’s just a matter of seeing how well Beal and Westbrook can coexist as the Wizards try to emerge from the irrelevancy they’ve been mired in the last few years.