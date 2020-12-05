Bradley Beal Gives His Take On ‘Emotional’ John Wall-Russell Westbrook Trade

Bradley Beal is in an interesting spot.

For one, he and John Wall had formed a 1-2 punch on the Washington Wizards over the years. But on the other hand, Wall had been injured since Dec. 2018, and the Wizards just landed a premier player in Russell Westbrook.

So you can understand why he has a number of feelings going on right now.

Earlier this week, the Wizards and Houston Rockets pulled off a blockbuster guard swap, with the Wizards sending Wall and a protected first-round pick to Houston for Westbrook.

On Friday, Beal shared his take on the move.