Bradley Beal Not Comparing Himself To Russell Westbrook’s Former Partners

Russell Westbrook has been part of plenty of star-studded duos throughout his tumultuous NBA career.

But will his relationship with Bradley Beal be the same?

Beal isn’t looking too much into that right now. For now, he’s just looking forward to familiarizing himself with his new teammate.

“I’m not KD, I’m not PG, I’m not Vic (Oladipo) I’m not James (Harden),” Beal told reporters Friday, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “We all maybe have our similarities, but we are all different in our ways. I’m not going to judge Russ off of his previous relationships with guys on other teams. I want to be able to put my foot in his shoes and be in the moment. I want to experience these things for myself.

“… I’m expecting the same thing, for him to push me, get on me and get the best out of me every night too.”

Beal and Westbrook have three preseason games to see what kind of chemistry they have on the court ahead of the Washington Wizards’ regular season. So it’s only fair they get the chance to get acquainted.

We’ll see how these two mesh down the line.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images