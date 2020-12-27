Broncos Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online, On TV

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers both are out of the NFL playoff picture but they still want to plunge their next foe deeper into the abyss.

The Chargers will host the Broncos on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in an NFL Week 16 game between AFC West rivals. The Chargers and Broncos both sport 5-9 records and are trying to avoid the ignominy of finishing last in the division.

The Broncos beat the Chargers 31-30 in Week 7 in the teams’ first meeting of the season.

Here’s when and how to watch Broncos versus Chargers:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

