Broncos Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online, On TV

The reigning Super Bowl champions will serve as hosts for the latest “Sunday Night Football” showdown.

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will meet for a Week 13 tilt in primetime. The 10-1 Chiefs currently own the NFL’s second-best record, while the 4-7 Broncos lost three of their last four games.

This will be the second and final meeting of the campaign between these AFC West rivals. Patrick Mahomes and Co. routed the Broncos 43-17 in Denver back in Week 7.

Here’s how to watch the Broncos-Chiefs tilt online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

