Browns Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch Week 13 NFL Game Online

Both teams enter the contest at 8-3

Two teams entering Week 13 of the NFL season with 8-3 records will battle it out on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans, atop the AFC South standings, will host the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in hopes of earning their third straight win.

The Browns, trailing the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, certainly won’t be an easy opponent as they’re also in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live StreamFuboTV | CBS All Access

