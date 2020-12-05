Bruce Arena Taking Things One Step At Time Ahead Of Eastern Conference Finals

The New England Revolution are headed for the Eastern Conference Finals after not qualifying for in nine seasons.

Now, the Revs have a chance at a Major League Soccer Finals appearance for the first time in several years. The franchise has yet to win a league championship, but hopes to break that streak this postseason.

That said, head coach Bruce Arena said the team is taking things step by step.

“I don’t think we are (looking ahead to the MLS Cup) at all. We haven’t talked about that at all, to be honest with you,” Arena told reporters Friday, via NBC. “I don’t think that’s a road block for us at this point. We’re just taking on the next game. That’s been our attitude. I don’t think anyone expects us to be in MLS Cup, let alone win it and all of that.

“We’re not walking around thinking that we’ve made it now that we’ve won three playoff games,” he added. “We’re simply trying to get our team better every week, trying to prepare them for the next game, and that’s the way we’re looking at this game on Sunday.”

New England takes on the Columbus Crew on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET as they vie for a spot in the Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images