Bruins Announce Number Selections For Young Players, Free Agent Signings

Some Boston Bruins players have made their call on what digits they want to wear.

The B’s on Wednesday, with training camp set to begin Sunday, announced number changes for three returning players, plus the choices from two free agent additions.

Jack Studnicka is going from No. 68 to No. 23, which was last worn by Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson.

Trent Frederic is going from No. 83 to No. 11, which was last worn by Jimmy Hayes.

Lastly, Jeremy Lauzon is switching from No. 79 to No. 55, which was last worn by Noel Acciari.