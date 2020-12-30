Bruins Announce Number Selections For Young Players, Free Agent Signings

Some Boston Bruins players have made their call on what digits they want to wear.
The B’s on Wednesday, with training camp set to begin Sunday, announced number changes for three returning players, plus the choices from two free agent additions.
Jack Studnicka is going from No. 68 to No. 23, which was last worn by Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson.
Trent Frederic is going from No. 83 to No. 11, which was last worn by Jimmy Hayes.
Lastly, Jeremy Lauzon is switching from No. 79 to No. 55, which was last worn by Noel Acciari.
Two free agents, Craig Smith and Greg McKegg made their selections as well. Smith is wearing No. 22 after wearing No. 15 during his entire run with the Nashville Predators.
McKegg is going with No. 18. The journeyman center had worn 14, 33, 36, 39, 41 and 42 at different points in his NHL career.
Here’s the video announcement the Bruins made.
There will be no preseason games this campaign, so the first time you’ll see the B’s with their new numbers is Jan. 14 against the New Jersey Devils.