Bruins’ Cam Neely Can’t Put ‘Hard Dates’ On Return Of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand

We now know the 2020-21 NHL season will begin Jan. 13. And while we don’t know the exact schedule, there’s finally a bit of clarity.

Even with the later start to the season, the Boston Bruins still will be without David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand when the puck drops.

The first-line duo underwent surgery in September and won’t be ready for Jan. 13. Pastrnak had a labral repair in his right hip, while Marchand had to have a sports hernia repaired.

Both operations were successful, but will keep Marchand and Pastrnak sidelined for four and five months, respectively. Of course, mid-January will be the five-month mark. But Bruins president Cam Neely won’t put a “hard date” on their return.

“Yeah, no other injury concerns right now as far as I know. And as far as hard dates it’s hard to put a hard date on those guys,” Neely told reporters Monday during a video call. “Brad I know has been on the ice a couple times which is a good sign. David recently got back into town and will continue his rehab. I’m sure you know we can get you some dates as things progress here, but right now I don’t really have any hard dates for you.”

While there’s no set dates, it’s certainly good news that Marchand is back on the ice.

