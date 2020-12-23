Bruins’ David Pastrnak Surprises Boston Nurse With Amazing Gift

David Pastrnak notched a career-high 47 assists with the Boston Bruins last season, along with 48 goals, but all pale in comparison to the one he just provided ahead of the holidays.

Pastrnak, who won a 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid for being named MVP of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, recently gifted the vehicle to Tufts Medical Center nurse Kaitlin Hagstrom.

Hagstrom has been working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing emergency care for patients battling the coronavirus, and Pastrnak wanted to show his gratitude for the healthcare heroes who continue to make a difference.

On Wednesday, the Bruins tweeted out a video of the surprise, and it’ll undoubtedly warm your heart.

Pasta serving up some holiday joy. 🎁 @pastrnak96 has donated the 2021 Honda CRV Hybrid he won for being named MVP of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game to @TuftsMedicalCtr nurse Kaitlin Hagstrom, who has been caring for patients on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/yoFFOqAvjl — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 23, 2020

Hagstrom’s four-year-old son, Shaun, also received new hockey equipment as part of the gift, which Pastrnak worked with the Bruins, the NHL and Honda to deliver.

According to the Bruins, Hagstrom was identified by her colleagues as “someone who has calmly and consistently risen to the occasion and is a steadfast beacon of hope that reassures not only her patients but also her peers.”

More on @pastrnak96's incredible gift to the @TuftsMedicalCtr nurse ➡️ https://t.co/xzucRwm1vr pic.twitter.com/TrWM7pF8l1 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 23, 2020

Well done, Pasta.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images