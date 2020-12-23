Bruins Release Schedule For 2020-21 Season; Open On Road Vs. Devils

We now know what the next few months will look like for the Boston Bruins.

The NHL on Wednesday afternoon released the schedules for all 31 teams. Because of the division realignment and cutback on travel, we knew who the Bruins would be playing, but not when.

Now we know when.

Boston will open on the road, facing the Devils on Jan. 14, and will play two straight games against New Jersey at the Prudential Center.

The Bruins won’t play their first home game until Jan. 21 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

You can view the full schedule in the tweet below.

As you can see, travel very much was in mind when they made these decisions. There are a lot of consecutive games against the same opponent in the same building, which was to be expected.

The NHL season will open with five games on Jan. 13, including the Tampa Bay Lightning’s banner-raising game, which will be played at Amalie Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images