Bucks Set NBA Record For 3-Pointers In 144-97 Shellacking Of Heat

Goodness gracious

The Milwaukee Bucks set a couple of records Tuesday night against the Miami Heat.

Milwaukee made easy work of Miami in a 144-97 win at AmericanAirlines arena, and it was its slew of 3-pointers that helped the Bucks move to .500 on the season.

Sam Merrill’s shot from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter marked the 28th of the game — a new NBA record.

The Houston Rockets previously held the record with 27 set in April 2019.

Milwaukee also set a franchise record with 16 3-pointers in a half.

But that’s still not all. Check out this from ESPN Stats & Info:

We’ll see if the Bucks can continue this type of dominance when they play the Heat again on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

