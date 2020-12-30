Bucks Set NBA Record For 3-Pointers In 144-97 Shellacking Of Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks set a couple of records Tuesday night against the Miami Heat.
Milwaukee made easy work of Miami in a 144-97 win at AmericanAirlines arena, and it was its slew of 3-pointers that helped the Bucks move to .500 on the season.
Sam Merrill’s shot from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter marked the 28th of the game — a new NBA record.
The Houston Rockets previously held the record with 27 set in April 2019.
Milwaukee also set a franchise record with 16 3-pointers in a half.
But that’s still not all. Check out this from ESPN Stats & Info:
We’ll see if the Bucks can continue this type of dominance when they play the Heat again on Wednesday night.