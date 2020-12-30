Bucks Set NBA Record For 3-Pointers In 144-97 Shellacking Of Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks set a couple of records Tuesday night against the Miami Heat.

Milwaukee made easy work of Miami in a 144-97 win at AmericanAirlines arena, and it was its slew of 3-pointers that helped the Bucks move to .500 on the season.

Sam Merrill’s shot from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter marked the 28th of the game — a new NBA record.

RECORD BROKEN.



The Milwaukee Bucks break the NBA record for threes in a game with 28 (and counting). pic.twitter.com/56DW54kVoB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 30, 2020

The Houston Rockets previously held the record with 27 set in April 2019.