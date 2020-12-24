Bucs’ Tom Brady Expounds On Hilarious Twitter Chirp Of Tony Dungy

Tom Brady broke the Internet without even saying anything.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback savagely trolled Tony Dungy after the former NFL head coach spewed off a hot take on where he ranks Brady on his “toughest QB’s to coach list.”

(The 43-year-old came in at No. 6, by the way.)

Anyway, Brady quote tweeted the video clip with a picture of the Colts’ 2014 banner — you know the one — which prompted social media to erupt.

The QB was asked about it Wednesday during his media availability, as you probably could have guessed, and brushed it off as “just having fun.”

“I was just having fun. I was only referring to him as the Indy head coach, not as the Bucs head coach,” Brady told reporters, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “So it was nothing personal. Coach Dungy knows I love him. I was just giving him a little grief.

“He gave me a little grief. I gave him a little grief. It was all in good fun.”

Glad to see there’s no love lost between the two.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images