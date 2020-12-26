Bucs Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online, On TV

Win and they’re in.

That’s the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entering Week 16 of the NFL season.

In Tom Brady’s first year leading the team at quarterback, the Buccaneers on Saturday can clinch their first playoff berth since 2007.

All they have to do is get past the Detroit Lions, who have struggled out to a 5-9 record and fired their coach this year.

Here’s how to tune in to the game:

When: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images