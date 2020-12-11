Cam Akers, Rams Explain What Went Into Dominating Patriots’ Run Defense

The Los Angeles Rams got after the New England Patriots early and often on Thursday, most notably in the run game.

Rams rookie running back Cam Akers recorded the first 100-yard game of his career, as he was LA’s second 100-yard performance of the campaign.

It started on the third snap of the game, Akers taking a handoff around the left side for a gain of 35. He started the Rams’ second offensive possession with a gain of 14 before adding those of nine and six yards, respectively. All in all, the Rams completely controlled the line of scrimmage, averaging more than five yards a clip en route to a commanding 24-3 victory over the Patriots.

“The offensive line is the reason the run game was so successful tonight, in my opinion,” Akers told reporters postgame. “Those guys got great push every time we ran the ball, and it showed. The run game was very successful tonight, and we want to keep stacking blocks.”

Quarterback Jared Goff lauded the offensive line, as well.