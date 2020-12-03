Cam Newton Addresses Injury, Remains Limited In Patriots Practice

Cam Newton was limited in practice Thursday for the second consecutive day. But the New England Patriots quarterback expects to be ready to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I will be,” Newton, who’s dealing with an abdomen injury, said in a post-practice video conference. “I’m feeling as good as I should be feeling. Just got to stay on top of things and see what the trainers say and just keep getting treatment.”

Asked whether his injury was the result of “the wear and tear of the regular season,” Newton replied: “It’s football.”

Newton absorbed a heavy hit from linebacker Isaiah Simmons in the closing minutes of last week’s 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but it’s unclear whether his injury stemmed from that play.

He was asked whether the injury affected his accuracy against Arizona, as he completed a season-low 50 percent of his passes (9 of 18) after posting a completion percentage of 65 percent or higher in each of the previous three games.