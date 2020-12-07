Cam Newton Adds Two Patriots Player Nicknames To His Ever-Growing List

Another weekend, another couple additions to Cam Newton’s nickname list.

Throughout his first season in New England, the highly personable quarterback has revealed some of the nicknames he has for members of the Patriots. Some of the monikers are decent, while others are rather boring.

Well, following Sunday’s convincing win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Newton revealed his nicknames for Patriots offensive linemen Michael Onwenu and Jermaine Eluemunor.

Take a look:

Amanda’s post-game CBS interview with Cam Newton contributes two additions to the Cam nickname file — “Uncle Phil” (Jermaine Eluemunor) and “Little Mike” (Mike Onwenu) https://t.co/jLcy2wukaF pic.twitter.com/3jn4gfGnw0 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 7, 2020

Meh.

For Newton and the 6-6 Patriots, the only label that matters is whether, at the end of the season, they’ll be called a “playoff team.” Their unlikely quest for a postseason berth continues Thursday when the Patriots visit the Los Angeles Rams.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images