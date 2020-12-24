Cam Newton Clarifies Portion Of Statement To Patriots Fans About Future

Quarterback Cam Newton sounded like a guy who wanted to return to New England in a statement he typed out in his signature font to Patriots fans on Instagram this week.

Included in his caption was this passage:

“The answer(s) is (are) in the locker room, and one thing I do know about this bunch is that this locker room is filled with guys who want to be a part of the solution, including me!!”

So, what did he mean by being part of the solution?

“I think the biggest thing is I’m just trying to maximize on the things that I know I have to prove,” Newton said Wednesday. “And that’s starting with Monday. That’s simple. I play this game for one reason, and that’s just to win. And we have an opportunity to win on Monday. Let’s just see how that goes.”

Newton signed a one-year contract in July. Jarrett Stidham is the only quarterback currently under contract with the Patriots next season.

It’s not out of the question that Newton could return to New England next season for another go around with a more traditional offseason.

He’s completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,381 yards with five touchdowns and 10 interceptions with 489 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, while going 6-7 this season. The Patriots lost Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs while Newton was out with COVID-19.

