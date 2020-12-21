Cam Newton Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Sage Smudging Before Nets-Celtics

There has been no smudging at Gillette Stadium — yet.

Kyrie Irving last week burned sage around TD Garden before the Brooklyn Nets’ preseason game against the Boston Celtics. The stunt, which has been widely mocked in the days since, was explained, or something, by Irving after Brooklyn’s convincing win.

That brings us to Cam Newton, who was asked Monday morning about Irving’s sage burning.

“For the record, I have not saged no parts of the facility,” Newton said during “The Greg Hill Show.” “Maybe I should have!

“That was a joke.”

Honestly, the Patriots are in need of a good cleansing. We’re not sure sage would be the optimal cleaning agent, but it couldn’t hurt.

As for Newton, he might have played his final game as a Patriot.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images