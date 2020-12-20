Cam Newton Rocks Yet Another Amazing Outfit For Patriots-Dolphins Gameday

In the least surprising development of all time, Cam Newton wore his Sunday best to Hard Rock Stadium.
The Patriots quarterback rocked a flashy, and undeniably awesome, outfit ahead of New England’s Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins. If you’ve followed the Patriots this season, you know Newton regularly wears eye-grabbing outfits on gamedays.
Scroll to the fourth picture in the tweet below to see Newton’s Week 15 get-up.
Looking good, Cam.
Whether Newton on Sunday will look as good on the field as he did off of it remains to be seen. If recent trends indicate anything, Newton likely will be average at best as the Patriots fight to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.