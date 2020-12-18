Cam Newton Speaks In Code About Julian Edelman’s Potential Return

Codebreakers might need to be employed to figure out if New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will play this weekend, based on comments from quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday.

Here’s the back and forth Newton had with ESPN’s Mike Reiss about Edelman, or “Highway 11”:

Q: Cam, have you been able to get back on Highway 11 the last couple of days, and what has it been like to be back on that road?

A: Well (laughs), as you know, I can’t speak about those roads. And I’ll just keep it at that. I did pass the road. Yeah, it’s just, yeah, for what it’s worth.

Q: Still a nice scenic view out there on Highway 11?

A: You never know. I’ve learned here quickly the less you say, the better. I’ll keep it at that.

Hmm.

Edelman returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury Oct. 31. He also had a short stint on COVID-19/reserve while on IR. The 12th-year veteran receiver was designated to return off of injured reserve Wednesday but has not been activated to the 53-man roster yet. The deadline to activate Edelman by Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is Saturday at 4 p.m. The Patriots have a full 53-man roster and would have to make a move to add Edelman.

Edelman has 21 catches for 315 yards this season. He set a career-high in Week 2 with 179 receiving yards on eight catches.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images