Canucks GM Point Blank Admits Vancouver Tried Trading Loui Eriksson

The Vancouver Canucks and Loui Eriksson never have been a great match, and things are — let’s say tenuous — between the two sides.

It never had been much of a secret that if the Canucks could find a taker for the veteran winger, they’d move him. The problem, of course, is that he carries a $6 million annual cap hit and has trade protection in his deal.

So for now he remains a member of the Canucks, but as general manager Jim Benning on Thursday straight up admitted, it’s not because Vancouver didn’t try moving him.

“We tried to get him a new team, a new opportunity, a fresh start. That didn’t happen,” Benning said on Sportsnet 650’s “Starting Lineup,” as transcribed by TheScore.

“As of right now, Loui is under contract with us,” Benning added. “When he plays he can still kill penalties for us, he’s a good defensive player.

“We wanted him to score more when we signed him, that hasn’t happened. But he’s still part of our team, part of our group. He’s an experienced guy.”

It should go without saying that most teams don’t pay guys $6 million just to kill penalties, so that should tell you all you need to know about the situation.

Eriksson landed with the Canucks prior to the 2016-17 season on a six-year deal after a bumpy — though not as bad — run with the Boston Bruins. He signed the ill-fated pact with Vancouver after slashing 30-33-63 over 82 games in his final season with Boston.

Last season, Eriksson had six goals and seven assists in 49 games. He’s never had more than 29 points in a season so far with Vancouver, and he’s under contract through 2021-22.

