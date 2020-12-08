Carson Wentz To Patriots? Eagles’ Quarterback Decision Sparks Debate

Take it away, Twitter.

Somehow someway the Patriots are gonna get Carson Wentz and BB is gonna turn that team back into a contender year in and year out. Time will tell. #nfl #NFLTwitter #eagles #patriots — Squad Pod Sports (@SquadPodSports) December 8, 2020

I believe Pats would be an interesting option for Wentz as he could operate and learn in Bills scheme. Much the same with San Fran as the scheme would take a lot of pressure off Wentz. — The Einstein (@DynastyEinstein) December 8, 2020

Would it surprise anyone if the Patriots get Wentz for nothing this offseason? And he is the quarterback everyone thought he was? — LineStar DFS (@LineStarApp) December 8, 2020

I'm just saying the Patriots could pick up Carson Wentz in 2022 if we still haven't found a QB by then and need someone. It might be good for Wentz to come under Belichick. Not saying that the Pats would even consider it, it's just me thinking out loud. — Swice (@tmswicegood) December 8, 2020

Wentz will be a patriot next year — Colin Nass (@NassColin) December 8, 2020

Carson Wentz is going to find immense success somewhere else if traded. Would love to see the Patriots take that gamble next year — matty chucks (@Matt_DiLeo_) December 8, 2020

Carson Wentz will end up on the Patriots and will win a super bowl. You heard it here first. @stoolpresidente — Cole Richards (@RichardsCole) December 8, 2020

Carson Wentz was always meant to be a patriot pic.twitter.com/VA5zv3nBRJ — Frankie S. (@_FrankieNJ) December 8, 2020

N.E Patriots should make that move for Wentz they need eachother!!! — CWill (@CDWill321) December 8, 2020

Carson Wentz landing spots in order of what I think is most likely given knowledge available on 12/08/2020:



1. New England Patriots

2. Denver Broncos

3. Chicago Bears

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. New York Jets — Fantasy Football Goobers (@FantasyGoobers) December 8, 2020

I’m confident that #Patriots HC Bill Belichick will check in on what it would take to bring Wentz to NE #GoPats



Philly would have to pay a huge chunk of that contract



We’ve seen Wentz succeed, but the coaching is horrid and that team hasn’t been the same since the SB win — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) December 8, 2020

This basically happens every time a notable player is benched, surfaces in trade rumors or hits free agency. The Patriots generate a ton of buzz, and fans — especially those who believe Bill Belichick works miracles — usually waste little time in pointing to Foxboro as a possible destination.

Many of these internet suggestions, plausible or not, nowadays tend to center around the quarterback position, where there’s significant uncertainty in New England as Cam Newton continues to navigate an up-and-down season. Newton currently is operating on a one-year contract with the Patriots in wake of Tom Brady’s departure.

So, could Wentz be a viable option for Bill Belichick and Co. in 2021? Well, it’s kinda complicated.

Wentz, the second overall pick in 2016, signed a four year, $128 million contract extension last June that runs through 2024. Based on the particulars of the deal, there’s basically no way the Eagles simply will cut Wentz before the 2021 season. So, a trade is far more likely, although even that path comes with questions — like, say, whether a team even would want to trade for Wentz after his performance in 2020.

But let’s assume the Patriots — or some other team — are thinking about rolling the dice. Here’s an excerpt from a recent piece by Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald, who provided a comprehensive breakdown of the Eagles’ options with Wentz:

For a team trading for Wentz the contract would work out to be four years, $98.4 million or $24.6 million a season. The first two years of that contract would basically be guaranteed and the remainder would be in the control of the team that trades for him. The cap figures on the contract would be $25.4 million, $22 million, $25 million, and $26 million.

To put the numbers in perspective those cap figures in 2021 and 2022 would rank 11th and 13th in the NFL. The contract value would be in line with Teddy Bridgewater ($21M a year, $42M over first two years) and Nick Foles’ Jaguars contract ($22M a year, $46.625M a year) so it is perfectly fine for someone likely considered a low level starter if he was a free agent.

Trading Wentz obviously isn’t ideal for the Eagles, who essentially are stuck forking over a boatload of cash for an underperforming quarterback regardless of the eventual outcome. But if the benching is permanent, and Philadelphia eyes a hard reset with either Hurts or a QB chosen in the upcoming draft, then a trade might be inevitable.

Will the Patriots strike in that scenario? Maybe not. Wentz clearly flopped with a lack of weapons in Philadelphia and New England’s current offensive personnel might be worse. Why not turn to the draft or a cheaper alternative?

That said, stranger things have happened. And completely writing off the possibility isn’t as fun as considering a theoretical Wentz-Patriots pairing.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images