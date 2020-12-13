Celtics’ Brad Stevens ‘Big Fan’ Of NBA Expanding Active Rosters

The NBA Competition Committee reportedly has “unanimously recommended” to expand the active roster list from 13 players to 15 ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news, adding that it officially would be voted on at a Dec. 17 meeting between the Board of Governors.

Ahead of another year with COVID-19 threatening to take players out of action, this is a no-brainer and a long time coming for Brad Stevens.

“I’m glad they decided to do that because I think, you know especially in the bubble when we had healthy bodies that we had to name inactive, I mean, that’s tough,” the Boston Celtics coach said Saturday in his media availability.

“So in this situation and moving forward it just makes sense. If somebody is healthy — and very rarely are you going to have more that 15 that are available — it rewards everybody that’s available with the chance to dress and ultimately play. I think that’s good. I’m a big fan of that move.”

Already the Celtics will be without Kemba Walker early. Payton Pritchard apparently just “popped his finger out” of socket in practice, and as revealed by Stevens on Saturday, it’s looking unlikely that center Tristan Thompson will play Opening Night.

Based on Boston’s luck as of late, it will need as many players dressed and ready to step up in a given game.

