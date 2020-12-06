Celtics’ Brad Stevens Comfortable With NBA’s Latest COVID-19 Protocols

The NBA is tightening up their COVID-19 protocols ahead of the 2020-21 season.

And while some of the rules — like banning players from going to bars or clubs — might seem a tad extreme to some, others believe its a necessary step to protect teams in the league from contracting and spreading the virus.

Brad Stevens, for one, seems pretty comfortable with the latest changes to the NBA’s health and safety guidelines. And after his positive experience in the Walt Disney World bubble, the Boston Celtics head coach feels he has reason to be.

“I lived the bubble. I saw how buttoned-up everything was,” Stevens told reporters Saturday, via the team. “We were there almost 90 days and never once felt like it wasn’t exceptionally done with regard to health and safety and COVID, so I trust everything that’s being put in place.”

No positive COVID-19 tests were returned once teams entered the bubble in July. The league hopes their latest guidelines will help curb any infection or spread of the virus once the new season begins without a bubble environment in place.