Celtics Honor Tommy Heinsohn With Pregame Warmup T-Shirts

There was no shortage of tributes for Tommy Heinsohn on Wednesday night.

Heinsohn, a Celtics legend through and through, died in November. He was a broadcaster for the C’s alongside Mike Gorman on NBC Sports Boston. Heinsohn always provided colorful commentary and it was clear how good a person he was from the stories shared after he passed.

Boston opened its 2020-21 NBA season Wednesday night at TD Garden against the Milwaukee Bucks, and will mark the first game fans won’t hear Heinsohn’s voice calling a game in quite some time.

The Celtics honored Heinsohn before tip-off with lowering the championship banners he was apart of, and the team donned “Tommy” T-Shirts during warmups.

Check them out: