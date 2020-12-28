Celtics Injury Report: ‘Everything Is Fine’ With Marcus Smart’s Shoulder

Boston Celtics fans had a brief scare Sunday night after Marcus Smart went down hard.

The guard attempted to take a charge while guarding Malcolm Brogdon on the right sideline with just over two minutes left in the game, and went to the locker room to get his shoulder checked out.

Fortunately, Smart came back in the game with 1:17 left and all appeared to be fine. And he reinforced that Monday in is media availability with reporters.

“I’m good today,” Smart said. “Yesterday was just weird. Everything is fine. X-rays negative, so that’s a good thing.”

The NBA All-Defensive First Teamer also was not listed on the team’s injury report for their rematch against the Indiana Pacers.

“I’m fine. I’m playing tomorrow.”

The rest of the injury report remains the same as it did ahead of Sunday’s game, with Tacko Fall, Romeo Langford and Kemba Walker all out.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow night vs. Indiana:



Tacko Fall (right eye irritation) – OUT

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 28, 2020

Boston and Indiana tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

