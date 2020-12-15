Celtics Injury Report: Daniel Theis Among Four Out For Preseason Game Vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics are back in action Tuesday night, though not everyone will take the court.

At least four players — Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson, Daniel Theis and Romeo Langford — will not participate in the C’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Walker (knee), Thompson (hamstring) and Langford (wrist) have been working through their respective injuries leading up to the 2020-21 campaign. Their respected absences aren’t unexpected.

Theis’s status, however, was uncertain. The center will sit out Tuesday’s contest due to lower back soreness. He explained Tuesday that “there’s no reason to risk anything” this early on.

Robert Williams likely will take over at center.