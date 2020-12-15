Celtics Injury Report: Daniel Theis Among Four Out For Preseason Game Vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics are back in action Tuesday night, though not everyone will take the court.
At least four players — Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson, Daniel Theis and Romeo Langford — will not participate in the C’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Walker (knee), Thompson (hamstring) and Langford (wrist) have been working through their respective injuries leading up to the 2020-21 campaign. Their respected absences aren’t unexpected.
Theis’s status, however, was uncertain. The center will sit out Tuesday’s contest due to lower back soreness. He explained Tuesday that “there’s no reason to risk anything” this early on.
Robert Williams likely will take over at center.
Some things, however, have yet to be determined. Who will start at point guard? Where will Grant Williams play? How many minutes will stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown see? And will we get any Tacko Time?
Those questions and more will be answered once the C’s take the floor. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.