Celtics Injury Report: Robert Williams Available For Pacers Matchup

After the Boston Celtics’ were crushed in the final two quarters of their Christmas Day game against the Brooklyn Nets, they hope to bounce back against another Eastern Conference opponent to end the weekend on a high note.

The Celtics on Sunday travel to Indiana to play the Pacers, and ahead of the game, they’ve released their injury report.

Robert Williams, who was out against the Nets on Friday with an illness, apparently has recovered as the third-year center was not listed.

Tacko Fall remains unavailable with a right eye irritation, and as anticipated, Romeo Langford and Kemba Walker will be out as they recover from their respective ailments.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Indiana:



Tacko Fall (right eye irritation) – OUT

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 26, 2020

Tip off between the Celtics and Pacers is set for 8 p.m. ET.

