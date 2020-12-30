Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Has Awesome Response About Payton Pritchard

It hasn’t taken long for Payton Pritchard to leave a positive impression on Boston Celtics fans, and it appears the same can be said about his teammates.

Pritchard has scored double-digits in back-to-back games against the Pacers, including 10 in Boston’s 116-111 win over Indiana on Tuesday night.

The rookie has been strong right out of the gate and has been a pleasant surprise for the C’s through the first four games of the season. Pritchard is a fighter on defense while also a confident shot maker.

And his contributions to the team have not gone unnoticed, especially by Jaylen Brown.

“Payton is the GOAT, man,” Brown said after the win, via the Celtics.

That’s some high praise from one of Boston’s brightest players. And we’re sure this only is just the beginning.

