Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Opens Up About Personal Battle For Social Justice

Jaylen Brown isn’t one to shy away from conversations about Black lives and human rights.

The Boston Celtics swingman has been open about his opinion regarding his position on the team and off the court.

But in Brown’s opinion, there’s still a ways to go regarding pro-racial justice movements, even after November’s election.

“In my opinion, I don’t think anything has changed,” Brown told reporters Friday, via MassLive. “I know Biden was just probably elected into office but I don’t think that can change in terms of some of the systematic oppression that still goes on. We still gotta keep pushing for change, for reform, or, in other words, just to abolish some of these laws that people get to hide behind to kill and assassinate people of color. In my opinion, nothing has changed. But we gotta still continue to push forward for the change that we’re looking for.”

Well said.