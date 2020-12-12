Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Plans To Help Community; ‘I’m A Bostonian Now’

Many NBA players around Jaylen Brown’s age are being asked about the leadership roles they’re stepping into as training camp gets them ready for a new season.

In his case though, it’s a more loaded question.

Brown will have much more opportunity and responsibility in the aftermath of Gordon Hayward’s departure from Boston, and the Celtics wing set goals for himself to emerge as a more vocal leader on the court this year.

And now that he’s emerged from the Walt Disney World bubble as a champion of social justice causes against racial inequalities, wise beyond his years, he wants to bring that energy to the community he now calls his own.

“I’ve been in Boston for five years and I’m a Bostonian now. A major time in my life, I’ve spent here in Boston,” Brown on Saturday said in his media availability.

“I’m trying to be a part of the solutions and not the problems here. Just trying to see where I can help out, because it takes a community, and I’m part of this community now. (I’m) definitely trying to get more engaged and see where my help can be needed the most.”

Jaylen Brown recently was named a Bostonian of the Year by the Boston Globe. Of course, we can expect more of the same for him in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images