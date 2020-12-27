Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Is Off To Strange But Historic Start This Season

Jayson Tatum is already making NBA history with just two games under his belt in the 2020-21 season.

Just not the type of NBA history we necessarily want to see.

Through two games for the Boston Celtics so far this year, Jayson Tatum has started both and averaged 34.5 minutes played and 25 field goals attempted. He has 50 points on 50 tries against the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

How is he doing from the line, you ask?

Well, we wouldn’t know, because the All-NBA forward has yet to take a single free throw attempt thus far. Crazy, we know.

According to Justin Kubatko, who created Basketball Reference, Tatum is the first player in NBA history to start a season with two consecutive games where he scored 20 or more points with no free throw attempts.

He’s only had three games like that in his career before this campaign.

Tatum can’t buy a trip to the charity stripe right now, but hopefully this changes soon.

