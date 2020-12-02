Celtics’ Kemba Walker Praises Brad Wanamaker After Guard’s Departure

Brad Wanamaker is no longer a member of the Boston Celtics, and it seems at least one former teammate is sorry to see him go.

Wanamaker signed with the Golden State Warriors one a one-year contract at the start of the NBA’s free agency. The Celtics had declined a qualifying offer to Wanamaker, who bid farewell to Boston after his departure.

Former teammate Kemba Walker had some kind words about Wanamaker on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I’m excited to have Jeff. I’m excited to have Jeff. Unfortunately, we lost our brother, obviously, Brad (Wanamaker), who we loved. Who I love, personally,” Walker told reporters when asked about the C’s signing veteran Jeff Teague.

“(I) loved playing with him (Wanamaker), loved having him as a teammate. We had a lot of great night convos and just a great overall. Being around Brad, that’s my guy,” Walker added.

Walker did add how he is “excited” to now have Teague in Boston, as well.

Wanamaker clearly appreciated Walker’s words. He depicted just that with a pair of tweets Wednesday evening, in response to what Walker had to say.

My guy!!! Loved going to war with him https://t.co/noSQAB9gRs — Brad Wanamaker (@phillybul_22) December 2, 2020

Them convos are def at the top, nothing like having a real solid person you can talk and lean on and they always keep it 💯 https://t.co/69ufI1EFpR — Brad Wanamaker (@phillybul_22) December 2, 2020

The 31-year-old Wanamaker arrived in Boston prior to the 2018-19 season after a long journey of playing professionally elsewhere. Wanamaker played 36 games during his first season and followed it up with 71 games (one start) last campaign. He averaged just shy of six points with two assists during his Boston tenure.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images