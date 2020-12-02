Celtics-Nets Christmas Day Report Has Twitter Bashing Kyrie Irving (Again)

Kyrie Irving very well could play Scrooge to Boston Celtics fans on Christmas Day.

Irving’s Brooklyn Nets will travel to TD Garden to face the Celtics as part of the league’s Christmas Day slate. Tip off is set for 5 p.m. ET, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The reveal prompted Twitter to bash Irving, and question if he would finally make his return to play Boston in Boston. Of course, it won’t be the typical Celtics game, as fans won’t be in attendance.

Anyway, here’s what some had to say:

Kyrie’s first time playing in an empty TD Garden since the Nike commercial… https://t.co/hzlkKqUFB5 — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 2, 2020

Kyrie is already doubtful with an unknown lower body injury https://t.co/g2zNF1QKeK — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) December 2, 2020

Kyrie can’t wait to play in front of no fans in Boston. Best avoider of boos we’ve ever seen. https://t.co/Neq6e8BU7f — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) December 2, 2020

LETS GOOOOOOO



Except Kyrie will prob sit out for some reason https://t.co/FxWcq3t1t3 — Ev Singleton (@EvGuyBoston) December 2, 2020

BREAKING: Kyrie Irving tells reporters he will NOT be playing on Christmas Day vs the Boston Celtics. — ☘️ (@PlayoffJT) December 2, 2020

Can already see it now – “Kyrie Irving is doubtful for tomorrow’s Christmas Day matchup with the Celtics” f https://t.co/uTnh0txoH7 — Jake Issenberg (@jakeissenberg) December 2, 2020

Kyrie Irving on Christmas Day when the Nets play the Celtics in Boston pic.twitter.com/r9jEpvqlBp — 🐉 (@PandemicPG_) December 2, 2020

It should be a showdown worth the holiday primetime spot.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images