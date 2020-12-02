Celtics-Nets Christmas Day Report Has Twitter Bashing Kyrie Irving (Again)

Kyrie Irving very well could play Scrooge to Boston Celtics fans on Christmas Day.
Irving’s Brooklyn Nets will travel to TD Garden to face the Celtics as part of the league’s Christmas Day slate. Tip off is set for 5 p.m. ET, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The reveal prompted Twitter to bash Irving, and question if he would finally make his return to play Boston in Boston. Of course, it won’t be the typical Celtics game, as fans won’t be in attendance.
Anyway, here’s what some had to say:
It should be a showdown worth the holiday primetime spot.