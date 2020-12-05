Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Will ‘Be Ready To Compete’ In Kemba Walker’s Absence

While no one likes to see injuries happen in sports, having that “next man up” mentality has allowed for other players’ careers to really take off.
And opportunity certainly is there for the taking with the Boston Celtics in this upcoming season.
According to rookie Payton Pritchard, he’ll be ready if and when it presents itself.
Celtics guard Kemba Walker is anticipated to miss some time at the beginning of the new season, and upon his return, he’ll be on a minutes restriction to ensure his knee will be healthy later on in the season.
As a result, Pritchard could see a solid amount of playing time right off the jump.
“If my number is called to step up and help this team, I’m going to be ready and compete hard and try to help this team win,” the guard out of Oregon told reporters in a video conference Saturday when asked about the potential of being thrown into the fire with Walker’s absence.
Pritchard also mentioned, per Keith Smith of Celtics Blog and Yahoo! Sports, that he’s been studying the Celtics playbook and defensive schemes so that he’d be prepared when practices started.
In addition to that, he’s been a sponge learning from Walker and guard Jeff Teague, who Boston recently acquired in free agency.
It’s not ideal that the Celtics will be without their starting point guard at the beginning of the season. But without Walker and with Gordon Hayward departing for the Charlotte Hornets, rookies and the other young players at the end of Boston’s bench are about to get some valuable reps.
After all, a similar scenario worked out well for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Browns development.