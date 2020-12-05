Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Will ‘Be Ready To Compete’ In Kemba Walker’s Absence

While no one likes to see injuries happen in sports, having that “next man up” mentality has allowed for other players’ careers to really take off.

And opportunity certainly is there for the taking with the Boston Celtics in this upcoming season.

According to rookie Payton Pritchard, he’ll be ready if and when it presents itself.

Celtics guard Kemba Walker is anticipated to miss some time at the beginning of the new season, and upon his return, he’ll be on a minutes restriction to ensure his knee will be healthy later on in the season.

As a result, Pritchard could see a solid amount of playing time right off the jump.