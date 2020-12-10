Celtics’ Brad Stevens Explains Thought Process Regarding Starting Lineup

The Boston Celtics are running it back with many of their core players from last year.

But with Gordon Hayward’s departure to the Charlotte Hornets in free agency, there is a spot up for grabs in the starting lineup.

Of course, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker are sure-fire starters. But with the team signing Tristan Thompson in free agency, there’s question of whether he or Daniel Theis will start the season at center.

And that’s not including the void that will be left by Walker at point guard as he faces time off and a minutes restriction at the beginning of the season while he strengthens his knees.

So the question everyone wants to know from Brad Stevens is who will take the court first on opening night as Boston starts its season against the Milwaukee Bucks.