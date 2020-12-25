Celtics Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch Christmas Day NBA Game On TV, Online

The NBA has quite the Christmas gift for fans, offering a full slate of games throughout day.

But one of the most competitive games will be between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Friday evening.

Though these teams just faced off in the preseason, this one actually counts, with the Celtics having gotten their first taste of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Co. in a 113-89 loss last week. Both teams have started the 2020-21 campaign 1-0 after their respective season openers.

Here’s how to tune in to watch these two Eastern Conference contenders battle it out:

When: Friday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Online: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images