Celtics Wrap: Boston Beats Bucks 122-121 In Thrilling Season Opener

The Celtics start the season 1-0 while the Bucks fall to 0-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Tristan Thompson

C: Daniel Theis

A SLOW BUT STEADY START

There wasn’t too much daylight between the two teams in the first.

Boston looked fairly confident and remained neck-and-neck with Milwaukee early on. Thompson and Theis missed just one shot between them, combing for 10 points (including two triples from the center).

Getting this started the right way ☘️ pic.twitter.com/EHVH5hP6KA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 24, 2020

It wasn’t all sunshine and roses for the C’s, though. Tatum and Brown combined for 10 points as well, with both going 2-for-7 in the first.

Milwaukee capitalized on Boston’s early transition issues, converting them into 11 points on the break. Donte DiVincenzo was particularly dangerous here, and led all scorers in the first with eight points.

At one point, the Bucks owned a nine-point lead on the C’s. But Boston clawed its way back late in the frame to make it a three-point game after 12 minutes.

And the team can thank Jeff Teague for that.

Jeff Teague has never missed a shot for the Celtics*



*Stat unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/KoBrC0zPg9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 24, 2020

BOSTON BATTLES BACK

It took a little effort, but the C’s finally took control in the second.

The Bucks continued to take advantage of Boston in transition, and it allowed them to maintain control of the game for much of the first half.

Antetokounmpo showed off his signature defensive skills early in the quarter with this massive block on Grant Williams.

Tatum continued to struggle, sinking just three of the 10 shots he took from the field. But Brown bounced back, nabbing 10 points in the last 2:32 and finishing the half shooting 46.2%.

Brown made up for his initial lack of offense with some much-needed defense, too.

Some solid stuff from Teague and Semi Ojeleye on both ends of the court loosened the Bucks’ grip on the game. Ojeleye gave Boston the lead back with 4:11 left in the half thanks to one heck of a triple, and boy, was it a beauty.

The C’s finished the quarter on a 25-11 run and entered halftime with a 64-59 lead.

C’S HEAT UP

The Bucks wasted no time snatching the lead back from the Celtics on a quick 7-2 run in the first 76 seconds of the third.

So, Boston returned the favor on a jumper by Theis. And they didn’t look back from there.

Brown continued to heat up, improving to 52.9% shooting by the end of the quarter. He continued to lead all scorers with 25 points through three.

Jaylen will not be stopped pic.twitter.com/R4zpnps9Jr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 24, 2020

Teague stayed hot, too, with six points and an assist in the third. He had 19 points in 18 minutes.

And then there’s Tatum, who hit five of his nine shots in the third after shooting just 30% in the first half.

All of this success helped Boston build a 17-point lead, which they took into the final frame. The C’s collected 101 points in the first three quarters alone.

JAYSON TATUM TO THE RESCUE

Try as they might, the Bucks simply couldn’t pull it out. But they certainly made things interesting down the stretch.

Milwaukee slowly chipped away at Boston’s double-digit lead, making it a two-point game midway through the quarter. Antetokounmpo led the charge with 17 fourth-quarter points, doubling his point total from the first three.

The Bucks took the lead back on an Antetokounmpo 3-pointer with 3:26 on the clock. Milwaukee was up 120-119 with 8.9 seconds left, giving Boston one last shot at victory.

And that’s where Tatum stepped in, sinking the game winning three with 0.4 second left in the game.

Jayson. Tatum. pic.twitter.com/MNFBKLJQwu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 24, 2020

Boston seemed to have the game wrapped up with 1.5 seconds on the clock, but a foul on Thompson brought Antetokounmpo to the line. Antetokounmpo couldn’t finish the job, though, missing his second and final free throw to end the game.

And that’s all she wrote from TD Garden, as the C’s walked away with a thrilled 122-121 win over the Bucks.

PLAY OF THE GAME

So, nice, you’ve GOT to see it twice.

UP NEXT

The Celtics will host Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Christmas Day. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images