Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Fourth Quarter Rally Helps Defeat Pacers 116-111

Tristan Thompson had a double-double, as well, with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while rookie Payton Pritchard continued to impress with 10 points, five assists and five rebounds off the bench.

For Indiana, guard Victor Oladipo scored a team-high 24 points, as the Pacers dropped their first game.

Boston, meanwhile, improved to .500 with a 2-2 record.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Daniel Theis

C: Tristan Thompson

DEFENSE DOING IT

The Pacers certainly learned from Sunday night and didn’t give the Celtics the benefit of an early run this time around. And the teams stayed neck-and-neck through much of the opening quarter.

that ball movement though 😍

Thompson impressed early helping Boston get second-chance scoring opportunities, taking a beating under the basket but recording seven rebounds. Boston collectively out-rebounded Indiana 15-8.

And the defense came out active and physical, too, with 10 of those being offensive boards. The Celtics also had three steals and scored eight points off five Pacers turnovers.

Behind nine points from Brown and eight each from Smart (2-of-3 from deep) and Thompson, Boston managed a 31-26 lead at the end of the quarter.

BENCH IS BALLIN’

The Pacers wasted no time cutting down that Celtics small lead in the second as Boston paid for some careless passes and turned the ball over.

But Robert Williams was subbed in to bring some more energy, and he delivered. The center had four points and three rebounds before the break, and he hit a nice fadeaway after getting the ball from Pritchard, who had four points, three rebounds and three assists in the first two quarters.

"Our guy Tommy would have loved this"



Celtics Rewind is presented by @Tmobile pic.twitter.com/qSiLRVWFbJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 30, 2020

Javonte Green put together a good showing int he second off the bench as well, playing 15 first-half minutes and recording seven points and three rebounds.

Boston did a good job defending Domantas Sabonis who was held to five first-half points.

Smart’s 11 points led the Celtics at halftime while Thompson and Tatum contributed 10-apiece. Boston narrowly led Indiana 57-58.

ANOTHER SIGNATURE CELTICS THIRD

Oladipo led the Pacers in the first half with 13 points, and by the end of the third he had 20.

Meanwhile, the Celtics racked up 11 turnovers by the end of the quarter and then they did that thing they do in third quarters all the time. The Pacers outscored them 37-25 in the frame.